Harriett R. Simpson Songer

Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-A9C0QGE81uwBzHarriett R. Simpson Songer 91, formerly of Corsica, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

The daughter of Robert Eugene Gates and Floda Pearl Kinch Gates, Harriett was born Wednesday, December 9, 1931, at home in Strattanville, PA.

Harriett was married to Paul L. “Grundy” Simpson and later to Donald J. Songer, both preceded her in passing.

In her early years she worked as a waitress for Johnny Garnau’s Restaurant in Clarion, PA and later was a Nurses Aid, Clerk, and Activities Assistant for the Jefferson Manor for several years.

Harriett was a member and volunteer at the Roseville Grange, an Auxiliary Member of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Co., and Strattanville American Legion.

She loved her family, especially her Granddaughters, traveling with her husband, playing Bid 500 Rummy, and liked having her clothes ironed and loved burnt hotdogs on the grill.

She is survived by her sons – Charles Simpson (wife Penny) of Corsica, PA and William Simpson (wife Cathy) of Strattanville, PA, and her daughter – Lisa Taylor (husband Jeff) of Corsica, PA; Daughter-in-Law -Tonya Swartzlander of Clarion, and Sisters-in-Law – Donna Heasley, Nancy Simpson, Connie Simpson, and Kay Simpson, 17 Grandchildren, and numerous Great-Grandchildren.

Harriett was the last surviving member of her immediate family, preceded in passing by her parents, husbands Paul L. “Grundy” Simpson and Donald J. Songer, 2 sons – James and Dennis J. “Buckwheat” Simpson, 1 daughter – Cheryl L. Simpson, 5 brothers – Dwayne, Carl, Harold, twin brother Harry, Paul, and Don Gates, and 3 sisters – Louise Lewis, Marie Nelson, and Edith Kitchen.

The family will receive friends at the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 2PM to 9PM with a service in Harriet’s memory to be held on Sunday, March 26 at 1 o’clock PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Brad Lockwood officiating.

Internment will take place at the Pisgah Cemetery in Corsica, PA.

The family requests memorial donations in Harriett’s loving memory be made to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company – 201 Main St. Corsica, PA 15829.

The Peterson Funeral Home is in under the loving care of the arrangements.


