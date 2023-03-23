Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Harassing Employee of Clarion Borough Salon

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly harassing an employee at a salon in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 45-year-old David A. Matty, of Elderton, on Thursday, March 9, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office:

Stalking – Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Comm. Repeatedly in Anonymous Manner, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police responded to a business on Main Street in Clarion Borough for a report of harassment on Wednesday, March 1, at approximately 12:28 p.m.

Two witnesses, an employee, and the store owner were interviewed by police.

The witnesses stated that David Matty has been repeatedly contacting the salon to schedule appointments with a known victim, using both fake phone numbers and Facebook Messenger, the complaint states.

The witnesses stated that on February 18 Matty called the salon from fake numbers eight times between 7:34 a.m. and 1:46 p.m.

On February 22, he called the salon at 8:35 a.m. On February 24, he called the salon at 9:40 a.m., and he called the salon again on March 1 at 9:00 a.m., and used the alias “Paul.”

One witness stated that on February 14, at 11:40 a.m., Matty sent a message to the salon’s Facebook page and requested to schedule an appointment with the victim using a profile with his actual name “David Matty,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated on December 20, 2022, she notified Matty that she no longer wants him to contact her before blocking him. She stated he has failed to do so and that she currently has harassment charges filed through Clarion-based State Police against Matty for incidents that occurred outside of Clarion Borough, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Matty has repeatedly tried to contact her and to look for her at work via phone and on the business’s Facebook page the complaint states.

The victim and witnesses all stated that these repeated contacts have caused concern and fear of being at the workplace, and that they fear the situation will escalate, the complaint notes.

PSP Clarion on February 19 filed charges against Matty under PA Title 18 2709 A3 where the same victim was involved.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

