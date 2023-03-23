Man Steals Car in Clintonville Borough, Then Crashes It Into Pole

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 27-year-old man accused of stealing a woman’s car in Clintonville then crashing it into a pole were waived for court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 27-year-old Dana Shawn Ellman Jr., of McKees Rocks, were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, March 22, in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Accident Involving Damage To Unattended Vehicle Or Property, Summary

The following charge was withdrawn during the preliminary hearing:

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 1

According to a criminal complaint, the Polk Borough Police Department was dispatched to Emlenton Street in Clintonville Borough, Venango County, for a stolen vehicle that crashed in a driveway around 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim who stated that she had her keys hanging up just inside the doorway, and when she went upstairs, she heard a loud bang. She looked out and saw her car had crashed into a pole.

The victim stated that she went outside and yelled at Dana Ellman to stop.

Ellman got out of the victim’s car “screaming (expletive) this, (expletive) that,” and ended up walking off.

The victim did not give Ellman permission to drive her vehicle.

Ellman was arraigned at 9:30 p.m. on March 16, in front of Judge District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.