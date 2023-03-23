Mary Lee (Weeter) Cunningham entered the Gates of Heaven March 19, 2023 at the age of 96.

She was the second child of four born to Thomas B. and Millie Marie (Delp) Weeter in Leatherwood, PA January 5, 1927.

She married Robert C. Cunningham August 4, 1950 he preceded her to the Gates of Heaven September 11, 2014.

They celebrated 64 years of marriage.

January 5, 1952 their twin sons were born.

They entered the Gates of Heaven within hours of their birth.

February 12, 1953 they welcomed Randy R. who entered the Gates of Heaven January 27, 1958.

Their surviving child Brenda Cunningham Moon and her husband USMC GySgt Kevin Moon (retired) live in Limestone Twp, PA.

Her grandson Amos C. Moon and wife Jennifer Lucas-Moon live in Indiana County, PA.

The family welcomed Emily Marie November 2022.

Mary Lee enjoyed time spent with family.

Picnics at the creek, bonfires, camping and vacations with extended family members across North America making new friends along the way.

Always proud that she and Bob were always with Brenda and her family for Christmas no matter where her son-in-law was stationed.

After Amos arrived Easter was also always spent together.

As a young woman she was a beautician in Clarion working at Charm Beauty Shop.

Years later she worked at the KFC in Clarion as the “salad maker”.

She enjoyed studying her Bible.

Having taught many years of Sunday School, Bible School and Women’s groups.

Leadership roles at Leatherwood Presbyterian Church and Asbury United Methodist Church.

She shared the Word as a UM Lay Pastor along with Bob for several years.

Many girls will remember her as their Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed reminiscing about the Girl Scout adventures, traveling and growing up in Leatherwood.

Mary Lee is survived by her oldest sister Velma Lucas of New Bethlehem and brother-in-law Edward “Pete” Hartle of Shippenville, PA.

Preceding her to Heaven’s Gates along with her husband and sons are sister, E. Jeannie Hartle, brother, C. Dwight and his wife Janice and brother-in-law, Robert Lucas.

There will be no visitation.

A Celebration of life will be private.

Interment will be at the Leatherwood Cemetery, New Bethlehem, PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Donations in Mary Lee’s memory can be made to the Leatherwood Cemetery Association: 889 Church Rd. New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or share flowers with someone to brighten their day.

Timothy 2 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.