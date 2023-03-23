PennDOT District 10 Receives ASHE 2022 Outstanding Highway Engineering Award for Brady’s Run Project in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is the recipient of a 2022 Outstanding Highway Engineering Award from the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE). PennDOT District 10 was recognized for its Brady’s Run #3 Project in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County.

ASHE Mid-Allegheny Section will present the award to PennDOT District 10; the project design consultant, AECOM Technical Services; and the project contractor, Mekis Construction Corporation for their work on the bridge replacement project at their May meeting.

Originally built in 1971, the Brady’s Run Bridge functions as an important community connector to the nearby residences and business. The existing bridge was a single-span, one-lane bridge. The new single-span bridge carries two 10-foot traffic lanes with 2′-3 ¼” shoulders. The bridge carries 256 vehicles per day and spans over Brady’s Run.

ASHE is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a safe, efficient, and sustainable highway system. Projects nominated for the Outstanding Highway Engineering Award are judged on technical merit, innovation, complexity, and social/economic considerations.

