Shippenville Man Shoots Himself After Failed Assault on Recently-Separated Spouse

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Shippenville man is facing multiple charges following an alleged attack on his recently-separate spouse, leading to the man shooting himself with a rifle reportedly used in the assault.

According to court documents, on Monday, March 20, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Michael Wayne Kapp, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Heeter’s office.

On Sunday, March 12, a PSP Clarion Trooper responded to a residence on Millerstown Road in Shippenville for a death investigation after Clarion 9-1-1 received a call regarding a man at the listed location who had shot himself, according to a criminal complaint.

First responders who arrived before the trooper discovered that Kapp had sustained a non-fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was flown for treatment, the complaint indicates.

Upon the trooper’s arrival at the scene, several interviews were conducted with Michael Kapp’s family.

According to Kapp’s wife, she had recently moved out of their residence, due to “ongoing issues” with her husband. She stated that she returned to the residence to feed their horses, the complaint states.

After finishing with the animals, she went into the house and talked with Kapp in the kitchen. While talking, he retrieved a rifle from the corner of the rear entryway. With the rifle in his hand, he grabbed his wife, put her over his back, and pushed her back towards a wall in the dining room, according to the complaint.

Kapp grabbed his wife by the hair and pushed her against the wall before a struggle began for the gun, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Mrs. Kapp stated she was punching and kicking trying to get away from her husband, and asked, “Why are you doing this? Stop, this is exactly why I’m leaving you.”

It was learned during the interview with Mrs. Kapp that Michael Kapp stated that he wouldn’t have to do this if she would just stay, the complaint states.

Mrs. Kapp recalled her husband trying to bring the barrel of the gun around towards her, but she was able to keep pushing it away. She wrestled with him and was able to get away. She ran to the basement stairs and heard her husband say something about shooting. As she ran down the stairs, she told him: “If you gotta shoot me, you gotta shoot me, do what you gotta do,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Mrs. Kapp was then able to exit the residence and leave the property. She indicated to troopers that she was in fear for her life, and if her husband wanted to kill her he could of.

After the incident, Mrs. Kapp traveled to her in-laws where she learned that her husband had shot himself, the complaint notes.

Troopers confirmed in their complaint that the rifle Kapp used to shoot himself was the same rifle used during the assault, the complaint indicates.

According to court records, the following charges were filed against Kapp:

Terroristic Threat W/Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, M2 (two counts)

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.