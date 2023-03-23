 

State Police Calls: Theft by Deception; Medical Episode Leads to Investigation

Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CarAcademy (1) (1)FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Theft by Deception in Jenks Township

State Police in Marienville are investigating a recent incident of Theft by Deception in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident happened March 18 around 12:00 a.m. at a known location along State Route 66.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigation Remains Open After Medical Episode

PSP Marienville assisted Jefferson County EMS after a known male experienced a “medical episode.”

The incident occurred on March 18 around 1:20 p.m.

Police say they are conducting additional interviews related to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.


