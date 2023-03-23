Tyler James Whitlatch, 31, of Kennerdell, passed away unexpectedly on Monday afternoon, March 20, 2023.

Born in Butler on January 15, 1992, Tyler was the son of William Ross Whitlatch III and Jody Lynn Roenigk.

Tyler graduated from Moniteau High School and worked in the construction and roofing business.

He had a love for the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing, hunting, and motocross.

Tyler was a huge light to his family and friends he left behind.

He would always greet people with his contagious grin and a handshake.

Tyler’s passion in life was spending time with his little boy, Waylon.

In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his son, Waylon Reed Whitlatch, two brothers: William Whitlatch IV, and Robert Whitlatch, his Aunts: Susan Holton, Debbie Hogan, and Jennifer (Paul) Bergad, his Grandparents: Karen (Buzzy) Humes and William Whitlatch II, two nephews: Ryder & Robert Jr., and numerous cousins.

Tyler was preceded in death by his Grandma Venza Whitlatch, a brother Eric David, and his Uncle James Holton.

Per the family’s wishes, all arrangements handled by Buzard Funeral Home will be private.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Tyler James Whitlatch please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

