7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 38. East wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – A chance of rain before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

