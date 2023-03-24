7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 38. East wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday – Rain. High near 57. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 13 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday – A chance of rain before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday – A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.