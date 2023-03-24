CCEDC Promoting Main Street Program Approval, Seeking Financial Contributions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Efforts by the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) to achieve designation as a member of the Main Street Program by the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) were outlined on Wednesday evening in the basement of the Clarion Free Library.

(Pictured above: Jarred Heuer and Jessica Funk of the CCEDC explain the Main Street Initiative.)

“This is a series of meetings that we’d like to do in the coming months, not just in Clarion but other places throughout the county, concerning our Main Street Initiative,” CCEDC executive director Jarred Heuer said.

In addition to Clarion, Main Street activities would also be encouraged in Knox, Foxburg, East Brady, and New Bethlehem.

The Clarion Borough Main Street includes Main Street From 2nd Avenue to Arnold Avenue and includes portions of Liberty Street and Wood Street.

A Main Street designation allows for priority and exclusive learning opportunities through DCED. Planning, facade, development, public improvement, and accessible housing are some of the funding areas that DCED offers through the Keystone Communities Program, with priority funding given to those communities with a designated Main Street program. Main Street Programs also have access to an exclusive funding opportunity, an implementation grant, to implement one objective from their Main Street Plan. This funding source is only available to designated Main Street communities.

“We work with the Clarion County Commissioners and also work on behalf of all of the stakeholders within the county,” Heuer explained. “That’s not just municipalities, it is businesses, it’s the schools, its business owners, and it’s also residents for the things that affect more or less the quality of life of Clarion County.”

The abundance of available buildings and storefronts provides Clarion County the opportunity to reuse these underutilized structures for new and diverse experiences that keep people coming back to Clarion County, according to a fact sheet provided by CCEDC.

Improving the appearance of the functionality of Clarion County towns will not only benefit tourists, but it will also entice new residents to make Clarion County their home. Everyone enjoys vibrant and charming downtowns. Clarion County must also focus on diversifying Clarion County’s housing stock to meet the needs and demands of the current generation of buyers. By focusing on these goals, Clarion County can reverse the trend in the population through new in-migration.

Although the Main Street Designation provides access to exclusive funding, it does not provide the salary and benefits for a Main Street manager and stipulates that the host organization must commit 60 percent of a salaried staff’s time toward a Main Street program. A functioning addressed office must also be available to facilitate the operations of the program computer, Internet, meeting space, phone /e-mail, etc.

Jessica Funk, CCEDC Economic Development Specialist, would assume the Main Street Manager duties.

“The time management pieces for us to simply manage that and to be able to devote so much time and resources to this effort requires the community itself to have some skin in the game,” Heuer continued. ”Overall donations need to total $25,000.00 per year over the five-year program.

“For about the past six months, we have been having conversations with a variety of stakeholders around their interest in supporting our effort to receive designation and devote the time towards Main Street development.

“The 25K sounds daunting, but when it is split over a variety of stakeholders in a variety of organizations and people who are committed and want to see this happen, that number becomes very reasonable very quickly. We are in the middle of having those conversations.”

Clarion Borough has been requested to pass a resolution of support for the program, but borough council president Carol Lapinto said the council was still discussing the proposal and has not yet decided.

“Our next steps are to solidify that financial support so that we, as an organization, can move forward to the next steps which would then be to develop the structure of the Main Street Planning team,” Heuer added.

