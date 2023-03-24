 

Clarion Borough Police Warn Public of Woman Seeking Donations

Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

_7822009331303788675_1D4A1126CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Police Department is cautioning the public to beware of a possible scam involving a woman seeking donations.

Chief Bill Peck said his department received multiple reports of a female with dark hair, approximately 40- to 50-years-old, soliciting Main Street businesses on Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly asking businesses for cash donations for a Deaf Sports League, to attend the annual New England Deaf Disc Golf Championship in Crown Point, New York, in September 2023.

“Clarion Borough made contact with the organization and confirmed that no one should be in the Clarion area asking for money,” said Chief Peck.

Chief Peck said it’s possible the female is traveling in a white Dodge mini van with an out-of-state registration plate.

Local residents are urged to be cautious if they are approached by this woman and asked for a donation.


