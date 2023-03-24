 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Raisin Cookies

Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

No matter how many batches you make, these cookies won’t last long!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups quick-cooking oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups Rice Krispies
1-1/2 cups chocolate-covered raisins
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

-In a bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in cereal, raisins, and coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


