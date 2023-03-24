Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Raisin Cookies

No matter how many batches you make, these cookies won’t last long!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 cup packed brown sugar3 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour2 cups quick-cooking oats2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt2 cups Rice Krispies1-1/2 cups chocolate-covered raisins1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

-In a bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in cereal, raisins, and coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks.

