Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Raisin Cookies
No matter how many batches you make, these cookies won’t last long!
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups quick-cooking oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups Rice Krispies
1-1/2 cups chocolate-covered raisins
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
Directions
-In a bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in cereal, raisins, and coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks.
