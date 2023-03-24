Clarion H&R Block Tax Tips: Selling Items Online? Understand What’s Changed With the 1099-K
Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion H&R Block submitted a video on the following subject: Selling Items Online? Understand What’s Changed With the 1099-K.
Keeping up with tax law changes can get confusing. And seriously, who has that kind of time? But that’s why we’re here. If you make money by selling items online or through an online platform, you might have heard about changes to a form called 1099-K.
Get the scoop on the 2022 rules for this form in the video above.
For more information on all of the ways to receive help from H&R Block when filing taxes this season, visit Brookville H&R Block.
Information provided by H&R Block, Clarion, Pa.
