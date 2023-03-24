Clarion-Limestone Senior Jordan Hesdon Honored as February’s Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) have announced that Jordan Hesdon has been named February’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Photo above: Jordan Hesdon receives the CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month award for February.

Hesdon is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School, where he participates in golf, basketball, and baseball, as well as being a member of the Academic Sports League. When not participating in sports, he enjoys spending time with friends.

Hesdon’s favorite sports memories of his high school career include winning both the KSAC and District 9 boys basketball titles this year.

Joe Ferguson, Hesdon’s basketball coach, is who he credits for being the most inspiring person in his life, stating, “He has taught me many life lessons outside the game of basketball that I can use throughout my life.”

Hesdon plans to attend Slippery Rock University to study Marine Biology.

Hesdon was presented with a gift certificate to Sweet Basil, who sponsored February’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month award.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP congratulate Hesdon for his outstanding achievements and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

