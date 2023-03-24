Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.

Born in New Bethlehem on November 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Frank and Stella Troup Yount.

Don worked for 43 years at the former Joy Manufacturing as a mechanic, retiring in 2005.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

On December 12, 1964 he married the love of this life, Doris Beer and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2019.

Surviving are two sons; James I. Yount and his wife Christina of Franklin and Jerry A. Yount of Franklin; a daughter, Jenny L. Willis and her husband James of Saegertown; a brother, William Yount of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Catlin Yount and his wife Kari of Franklin, Cassie Sutton and her husband Joshua of Oil City, Makayla Yount of Oil City, Brandon Mosbacher, Kyle Mosbacher, Lacey Mosbacher, and Sarah Mosbacher all of Meadville; three great-grandchildren, Caroline Marsh, Addison Yount and Holden Sutton, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dawson Beer and his wife Kathi of Franklin and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, three brothers and six sisters.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bobbie Hunt, Pastor of Irwin ECO Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Hufffuneral.com.

