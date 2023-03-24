Featured Local Job: Clinical Information Clerk
Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk.
This individual would be responsible for:
- Documenting and initiating insurance files
- Acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits
- Checking patient eligibility and benefits
- Communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations
- Other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information
Qualifications:
- High school graduate or equivalent, Medical Assistant Certification or LPN preferred
- Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred
- Medium – High level of computer experience
- The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner
- Must be able to read and write legibly
- Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received
- Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner
- Ability to work well with other people as well as independently
- Highly organized individuals are a plus
Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.
Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.
Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.