Featured Local Job: Clinical Information Clerk

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk.

This individual would be responsible for:

Documenting and initiating insurance files

Acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits

Checking patient eligibility and benefits

Communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations

Other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent, Medical Assistant Certification or LPN preferred

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.



