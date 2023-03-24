Featured Local Job: High School Social Studies Teacher

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time High School Social Studies Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Requirements:

Applicants must possess a valid PA teaching certificate in the area of Social Studies.

Dual certifications preferred, with mathematics strongly preferred.

Applicant should send:

Letter of interest

Resume

PA standard application

Valid PA teaching certificate

Current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances

Transcripts

Praxis test scores

And three letters of recommendation, dated within the last year to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

Union School District

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin on April 17th, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE.



