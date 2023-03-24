Featured Local Job: High School Social Studies Teacher
Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 09:03 AM
Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time High School Social Studies Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
Requirements:
- Applicants must possess a valid PA teaching certificate in the area of Social Studies.
- Dual certifications preferred, with mathematics strongly preferred.
Applicant should send:
- Letter of interest
- Resume
- PA standard application
- Valid PA teaching certificate
- Current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances
- Transcripts
- Praxis test scores
- And three letters of recommendation, dated within the last year to:
Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.
Union School District
354 Baker St., Ste. 2
Rimersburg, PA 16248
Review of applications will begin on April 17th, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Union School District is an EOE.
