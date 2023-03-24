Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.