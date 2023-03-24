Henry V. Schaeffer, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health South Miami Hospital in Miami, Florida.

He was born on November 20, 1934 in Clarion; son of the late Henry L. and Ann Stark Schaeffer.

Henry married the love of his life, Nancy Stewart, on April 12, 1953, who survives.

In his earlier years, he worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion until his retirement.

Henry also owned and operated as Captain of Prime Interest Charters on the Great Lakes for many years.

After retirement, he loved wintering in the Florida Keys and fishing on the ocean.

Henry also loved hunting.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, Henry is survived by his son, Mike Schaeffer and his wife, Julie, of Curllsville; his daughters, Sherry Laughlin and her husband, Beaser, of Sligo and Judy Kifer and her husband, Larry, of Curllsville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a step-sister, Kathy Daughtery of Oil City; and a step-brother, Bob Briner of Georgia.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his step-mother, Martha Schaeffer; a daughter, Deb Kennedy; a granddaughter, Danielle Laughlin Hipple; 3 grandsons, Ben Schaeffer, Gabriel Kennedy, and Chad Kennedy; and his sister, Rose Brown.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, presiding.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Henry’s honor to the Shriners Children’s Hospital online at donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

