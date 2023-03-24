 

Jack Lee Smith

Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QWV1XrBbhzAY1CJack Lee Smith, 73, born to fly on earth and in the sky, made his final flight surrounded by family on March 22, 2023.

Jack was born on October 22, 1949 and married Cyndi Fisher on August 14, 1971.

He was the father of Jodi (Rob) Hoover, Steve (Rachael) Smith, Charlie (Erika) Smith, and Sarah (Logan) Rink.

His grandchildren, whom he loved and mentored are Keegan Hoover, Ethan, Ellie, Sam, Camden, and Parker Smith, Claudia, Olivia, and Isabella Vorse, and Charlie and Isabelle Rink.

Also surviving are brothers, Rod (Suzanne) Smith and Bruce (Deb) Smith, and sister, Jamie (Dave) Munn, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Jack and Audrey Smith and Joann Martin, his sister, Sandi Smith, his brother-in-law and best friend, Ed Fisher, and his in-laws, Howard and Inez Fisher.

Jack’s favorite hymn, “It is Well With My Soul”, the last song he heard, brings much comfort to those who love him.

As per Jack’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 1-3pm at Bethel Church on Rt. 417, Franklin.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Civil Air Patrol, Major Don Beatty Composite Squadron 501, Venango Regional Airport, Franklin, Pa 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


