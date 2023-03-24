Knox Man Behind Bars on Assault Charges; Allegedly Tells Victim ‘I’m Going to Kill You’

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is behind bars on assault charges after allegedly grabbing victim’s hair and neck and reportedly threatening to kill her.

According to court documents, State Police in Clarion filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Mark Richard Graham, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Wednesday, March 22.

On Tuesday, March 21, at 1:20 p.m. PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence on Ninevah Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County, for an active domestic incident, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that upon arrival, a PSP Clarion Trooper interviewed a known victim who related that at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, Mark Graham had confronted her about why she didn’t go to work. She stated that they had been up all night arguing. She stated that Graham went back to sleep, then woke up and started drinking.

According to the complaint, the woman stated that she confronted Mark Graham about an issue, and she asked him to leave the residence, but he allegedly refused and began calling her names.

The woman stated that he told her “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Graham contacted his friend and said he needed to come and get him from the residence because he was going “to kill this (expletive),” the complaint states.

The victim stated that Graham then followed her into the office and he grabbed her hair and the back of her neck and forced her head downward, causing red marks and neck pain. Then, he said “what (expletive) lesson did you learn,” and she yelled for him to leave her alone, according to the complaint.

Graham left the office and then went back in, and the victim told him to “get out – you hit it me” and he then said “ I didn’t – you are a crazy (expletive),” the complaint indicates.

The victim then went upstairs, and Graham started to get a shower, the complaint notes.

Upon police contact with Graham, he refused to exit the shower and became belligerent. The trooper attempted to take him into custody, and he pulled away and kicked toward the trooper, the complaint continues.

Graham continued to resist while out of the shower until two troopers were able to take him into custody, according to the complaint.

Graham was arraigned on Tuesday, March 21, at 8:45 p.m. in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent to Terrorize, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 1:15 p.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim(s).

