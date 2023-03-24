Michael Patton Advising: The Inflation Experience is Painful and Personal
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: The Inflation Experience is Painful and Personal.
Inflation is a sustained increase in prices that reduces the purchasing power of your money over time. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation peaked at an annual rate of 9.1% in June 2022, the fastest pace since 1981, before ticking down to 6.5% in December.
The CPI tracks changes in the cost of a market basket of goods and services purchased by consumers. Items are sorted into more than 200 categories that are weighted according to their “relative importance,” a ratio that represents how consumers divide up their spending, on average. Basic needs such as shelter (33%), food (14%), energy (8%), transportation (8%), and medical care (7%) account for more than two-thirds of consumer expenditures.
The recent bout of inflation has been driven in large part by steep price increases for essentials, which means it’s hitting many U.S. households where it hurts. Even so, some consumers feel the sting of inflation more than others.
Read Full Article Here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/The-Inflation-Experience-is-Painful–and-Personal.c10040.htm
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.