Pierre Lamont Andrew Pinson

Friday, March 24, 2023 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-jusGfzyeTGYPierre Lamont Andrew Pinson, 61, of Clarion died Sunday evening, March 19, 2023 at his home.

Born in Washington, PA. on August 5, 1961, he was the son of the late Rebecca Taylor.

He attended Beth Center in Deemston, PA.

Prior to his retirement in 2019 he was employed by AK Steel as a laborer and a member of Clarion Epicenter Christian Missionary Alliance Church.

His pastimes included fishing, camping, playing Scrabble, dancing, singing, being silly, cooking and spending time with hisfamily.

His survivors include his sons, Pierre Pinson, Jr., Harry Cooper, Hunter Wiencek and Tycen Pinson; his daughters, Olivia Love, Billie (Justin) Pinson, Jami (Ronald) Resseger and Blair Pinson; his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kellan, Easton, Jaxxon, Amir, Justin and Campion; his brother, Raymond Pinson; his sister, Ovetta King; his fiancé, Anna Meshanko; as well as numerous cousins and extended family members.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Nalayah Harris.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Pinson.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 for the family.

His family will receive friends at 1PM at the Sligo Rec Center on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Friends and family may make a donation in his memory to help defray funeral expenses, leave online condolences, light a memorial candles, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

