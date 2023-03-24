Sara Aileen Palmer, 89, of Franklin, formerly of Butler, went to be with Jesus on March 22, 2023.

Born July 14, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence V. Mansfield and Wilda Beight Mansfield and was born in Darlington, PA.

She was a graduate of Beaver High School in Bluefield, West Virginia, class of 1950.

She married her high school sweetheart, Donald H. Palmer on January 8, 1952, and he preceded her in death September 1, 2016.

They were married almost 65 years.

They were co-owners of Palmer TV and Appliances on Liberty Street in Franklin for almost 20 years and afterward became licensed Real Estate Agents for Dale Wilson Realty Company.

Aileen was a longtime, active member of Galloway Methodist Church as long as her heath permitted.

She loved teaching Sunday school and Jr. Church and served on many committees and as Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Communion Steward, and singing in the choir.

She enjoyed the over 50s group, the United Methodist Women’s Group, the Handi-Helpers class and Christian Women’s Club.

Aileen was a May Kay consultant for many years.

She loved playing cards with her friends, working crossword puzzles, reading, sudoku and was a big Steelers fan.

Aileen Volunteered for the Area Agency on Aging and the Literacy Council.

Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family and all the memories they made together.

Aileen is survived by three children, Bruce Palmer and his wife Connie Jo, Deborah Law and her husband Tim, of Franklin, and Leanne Darling and her husband Scott of Newburgh, Indiana.

She was blessed to have eight grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Nathan and Korey Dunlap, Richard Palmer and his fiancé Cheyenne Thompson, Julie Fowler and husband Nathaniel, Sara Cunningham and husband Chris, and Nick and Jared Darling.

Three great-grandchildren include Bethany Dunlap, Bennett Fowler, and Evie Cunningham who gave her much joy.

Aileen was also blessed with nephews Robert Kennedy (Leslie) and Dale Palmer, nieces Linda Frum (Mike) and Lisa Ballerini (Massimo), in addition to great nephew Ryan Frum and great nieces Kim Wagner (Jarrett), Isabella and Caterina Ballerini, and special sister in-law Janice Palmer.

Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her daughter Carol “Cari” Santoyo and son in-law, Stanley Santoyo, a grandson, Scott Miles Darling, Jr., her parents, Wilda and Lawrence Mansfield, her in-laws, Richard and Doris Palmer, her brothers in-law, Dick and Dale Palmer, and a sister, June Kennedy and her husband Chuck Kennedy.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday.

Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Tuesday at Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Rd. Franklin.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church with Pastor Roy Gearhart, officiating.

The family of Aileen would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Collins Hospice House in Franklin, PA for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

