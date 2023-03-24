UFP Parker, LLC to Attend Job Fair at Clarion Mall on March 29th
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC will have representatives available to discuss career opportunities at a Job Fair being held at the Clarion Mall Wednesday, March 29th.
Stop by and see UFP Parker from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall located at 22631 PA-68, Clarion, Pa.
UFP Parker, LLC will have a representative on hand to discuss the many career opportunities and benefits that go along with being part of the UFP Parker Team. They now have three facilities open in the area providing careers with competitive wages, bonuses, and an extensive benefits package.
The home plant in Parker, the facility in Shippenville, and the newest facility in DuBois are all growing and will continue to provide stable, long-term employment.
Job seekers attending the Job Fair will be able to apply for open positions and schedule a tour of one of the facilities. UFP Parker feels it is very important that each potential employee start out with a guided tour of the facilities, highlighting the operations of each department and giving an overview of the extensive benefits package.
Starting a new career can be stressful, and a big life change. The goal is to lessen the stress surrounding this change and give the information needed to make sure we have a good employee/company fit.
There is no need to wait for the Job Fair to apply. UFP Parker, LLC currently has several open positions at all three facilities available on our website: www.ufpi.com/careers
Open positions include:
- General Laborers
- Truss and Industrial Builders
- Forklift Operators
Both Day and Afternoon Shift positions are available with Afternoon Shift paying an additional $1.50 an hour more shift differential. Most positions have a production bonus.
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at our Parker location, 116 N. River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.