7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayRain and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers between noon and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 63. Windy, with a southeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightScattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.
MondayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday NightA chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayRain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday NightRain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.