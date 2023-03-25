 

Saturday, March 25, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

TodayRain and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers between noon and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 63. Windy, with a southeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightScattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.
MondayA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday NightA chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayRain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday NightRain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday NightA chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

