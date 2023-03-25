Amilia Rose Jackson, 9 months old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after struggling with a heart defect.

She was born on June 1, 2022 at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Amilia was the daughter of Carl Jackson of Ohio and Amy Nickerson of Clarion.

During her brief visit on earth, Amilia enjoyed being around her family, especially her brothers.

She had such an affectious smile that they knew how to pull out of her.

Amilia adored them so much.

She was also such a strong and courageous little girl.

Amilia was so loved by everyone she touched and she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Amilia is survived by her brothers, Hayden Nickerson and Teigan Jackson, both of Clarion; her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Sarah Nickerson of Clarion; and her aunts and uncles, Regina Barris of Saint Petersburg, Eugene Nickerson, Jr. and his wife, Cassie, of South Carolina, Mark Nickerson and his wife, Cori, of Butler, Dan Nickerson and his wife, Bekke, of Indiana, PA, Mandee Nickerson and her significant other, Tony, of Strattanville, Liz Nickerson and her significant other, JR, of Fairmount City, and Matt Nickerson and his significant other, Arah, of North Carolina; along with several cousins.

Amilia was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ralph and Ann Jackson and an uncle, Michael Barris.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, presiding and Nate Nickerson, cousin of Amilia, assisting.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

