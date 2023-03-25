Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Morning Waffles

Making your own fluffy waffles from scratch takes no time at all, and the touch of cinnamon in these beats any frozen store-bought version!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon brown sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon3 large eggs, separated, room temperature2 cups 2% milk1/4 cup canola oil3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Syrup:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks, milk, oil, and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. In a small bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter.

-Bake in a preheated waffle maker according to the manufacturer’s directions until golden brown.

In a microwave, melt the butter, honey, and cinnamon; stir until smooth. Serve waffles with syrup.

