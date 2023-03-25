 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Morning Waffles

Saturday, March 25, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Making your own fluffy waffles from scratch takes no time at all, and the touch of cinnamon in these beats any frozen store-bought version!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 large eggs, separated, room temperature
2 cups 2% milk
1/4 cup canola oil
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Syrup:
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1/2 cup honey
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks, milk, oil, and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. In a small bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; fold into batter.

-Bake in a preheated waffle maker according to the manufacturer’s directions until golden brown.
In a microwave, melt the butter, honey, and cinnamon; stir until smooth. Serve waffles with syrup.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.