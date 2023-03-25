Clarion’s Bree Kelley Becomes First Woman to Win PSAC Swimming Coach of the Year

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) – Bree Kelley, the head men’s swimming & diving coach at Clarion University, has been named the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) for the 2022-23 season.

This honor comes after a successful season for Kelley and the Golden Eagles, in which they qualified two swimmers for the NCAA Championships in March.

Kelley, who is the first woman to win the conference’s Swimming Coach of the Year award for either gender since its inception in 1988-89, coached her team to a third-place finish at the PSAC Championships, with Clarion swimmers representing five of the six top-three finishers across the 100 and 200 Fly swims. The team’s success was particularly notable given that it was the first time two Golden Eagle men qualified for the swimming events at the NCAA Championships since 2010.

In addition to senior Connor Cary’s impressive performance at the national meet, Kelley’s star swimmer David Bocci had a record-setting season.

Bocci became Clarion’s first top-eight finisher in the pool in a decade when he placed eighth in the finals of the 200 Fly at the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, setting a program record in the prelims with a time of 1:46.19 and following up with a 1:47.41 in the finals. He also set the school record at the 2023 PSAC Championships in February, winning the event with a time of 1:47.27. In addition to the 200 Fly, Bocci excelled in other events during the conference championships, placing in the top-eight in the 200 Back, 100 Fly, and 200 IM, and was also part of the winning 800 Free Relay team that clocked 6:42.92.

Throughout the season, the Golden Eagle men broke school records on eight different occasions. Kelley’s guidance and leadership played a significant role in this success, as did her focus on the butterfly events, which resulted in impressive finishes by her swimmers.

Kelley’s award as Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year is the sixth such honor for a Golden Eagle coach, but the first since 1998. The previous award winners include Bill Miller, who won the award five times from 1990-98. Kelley’s achievement highlights not only her own success as a coach but also the strong performance of Clarion’s men’s swimming team under her guidance.

