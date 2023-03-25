Clarion’s David Bocci Becomes Eighth Golden Eagle to Win PSAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) – David Bocci, a sophomore men’s swimmer at Clarion University, has been named the Men’s Swimmer of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) for the 2022-23 season.

Bocci’s impressive performances throughout the year included setting multiple school and conference records, as well as becoming Clarion’s first top-eight finisher in the pool in a decade.

At the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, Bocci placed eighth in the finals of the 200 Fly, setting a program record in the prelims with a time of 1:46.19 and following up with a time of 1:47.41 in the finals. He also won the 200 Fly at the 2023 PSAC Championships in February, setting a new conference meet record with a time of 1:47.27.

In addition to the 200 Fly, Bocci excelled in other events during the conference championships, placing in the top-eight in the 200 Back, 100 Fly, and 200 IM, and was also part of the winning 800 Free Relay team that clocked 6:42.92.

Bocci’s success this season comes after a standout freshman year, during which he was named the PSAC Men’s Swimming Freshman of the Year. He continued to break records this season, setting a school record in the 500 Free with a time of 4:32.54, which was also an NCAA “B” cut.

Bocci’s achievement as Men’s Swimmer of the Year makes him the eighth different Golden Eagle men’s swimmer to win PSAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year honors, and represents the 11th total Men’s Swimmer of the Year honor at Clarion. The last swimmer to earn the honor was Ryan Thiel in 2009.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.