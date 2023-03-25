Emergency Personnel Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision Near Mark’s Auto Repair

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency responders were called to a two-car accident on Route 322 across from Mark’s Auto Repair, just outside of Clarion Borough on Friday morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, the Clarion Borough Police Department, and the Clarion-based State Police stationed were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:18 a.m.

