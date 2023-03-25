Jane L. Shaffer, 75, of Clarion, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Jane was born in Oil City on April 6, 1947 to Donald and Virginia (Weaver) Fye of Kossuth, PA.

Jane worked as an RN at Clarion Hospital for over 30 years.

She was member of the Keystone Gals of 1965 and the Retired Nurses from Oil City School of Nursing.

Jane is survived by her son Bryan Deeter and wife Pebbles and grandchildren, Harry, Nick and Samantha, and a great-grandson, Arros.

Also surviving are her siblings, Carol (Larry) Wise, David (Debby) Fye and Ruth Ann (Terry) Webster.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Randy Shaffer, daughter, Melissa Deeter and her brother, Dale Fye.

Friends and family will be received from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 2pm.

Interment will follow at Fern Trinity Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Jane’s name to Clarion Hospital EMS: 143 Doctors Ln., Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

