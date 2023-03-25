Jeanne B. Shrout, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Friday morning March 24, 2023 at her sister Sue’s home in Titusville following her battle with cancer.

Jeanne was born on January 12, 1944 in Franklin, PA, a daughter of the late Frederick “Ted” Brink and Geraldine Borger Brink.

She was married to Harold “Rip” Shrout on June 6, 1986 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2012.

Jeanne was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville class of 1961 and had attended Erie Business School.

She had worked at various businesses which included Erie Insurance, Cross Creek Resort, National Design Center in Washington, DC for 8 years, and was church receptionist and financial secretary at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, where she was a member, in Port Charlotte, FL.

Jeanne enjoyed reading, dinner game nights, sewing, knitting, and crocheting.

She had also volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Rick Shrout and wife Maloy of Oil City and Bruce Shrout of Meadville; grandchildren, Alanna Shrout, Timothy Shrout and wife Kari, Amy Pearce and husband Kaisen, and Erika Shrout; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Dennis Brink and wife Ronda of El Jobean, FL; a sister, Sue Brink of Titusville; a brother-in-law, Dennis Winton of Knoxville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Winton.

No public visitation will be observed.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church 1100 S. McCall Rd. Port Charlotte, FL 33981.

Interment will be in Memorial Garden at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.

