Patricia McFadden, 76, of Franklin, formerly of Clintonville, passed away peacefully March 23, 2023 at UPMC Seneca.

Pat was born August 2, 1946 in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Anne (Bowser) Hutchison.

Pat graduated from Butler High School in 1964.

After graduating high school Pat married the love of her life Tom McFadden on August 28, 1964.

Together the couple had two sons Jeff and Michael.

Pat worked at Shop and Save as a cashier and Larry’s Truck Stop in Barkeyville.

She was a member of Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton and attended Christ United Methodist Church in Clintonville and most recently Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

While living in Clintonville, Pat loved going to the firehall with her friends and playing bingo.

Pat loved a read a good book with her favorite cat Vern on her lap.

She looked forward to having her family gatherings and especially seeing her grandchildren.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband Tom McFadden of Franklin, her sons Jeff McFadden of Franklin and Michael McFadden and his wife Arlene of Charleston South Carolina.

Her beloved grandchildren Kayla Tucker and her husband Allen, Alexis McFadden, Alivia McFadden and Joshua McFadden.

Pat was blessed with 3 great grandchildren as well Emmett, Corbin and Emmalyn Tucker.

Pat’s sisters and brother also survive; Cathy Ennis, Harry Hutchison, Mary Gregg and her husband Gary and Janet Montag and her husband Rick.

Numerous nieces and nephews survive as well.

Pat was welcomed into heaven by her parents and sister-in-law Barbara Hutchison.

Pat’s favorite hymn, “Because he lives”, the last song she heard, brings much comfort to those who love her.

As per Pat’s request Funeral services will be private.

Burial will take place at Peters Chapel Cemetery in Nectarine.

Memorials can be made to Northwest Hospital Foundation, Seneca, PA.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

A celebration of Pat’s life will take place at a later date.

