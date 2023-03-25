Police Release Details on Newbie Man Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop on Route 28

EAST DEER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Kittanning released the details of a traffic stop on State Route 28 in East Deer Township that resulted in a drug arrest earlier this month.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on Friday, March 24, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Jeep on PA 28 North in East Deer Township, Allegheny County, on March 1, around 6:19 p.m.

The operator of the Jeep, a 30-year-old New Bethlehem man, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Charges are pending.

The name of the operator was not released.

