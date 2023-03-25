A Special Delivery…Sophia Grace Thompson
Saturday, March 25, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
Sophia Grace was born at 8:12 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces, and she was 20 1/2 inches at birth.
Sophie’s parents are Caitlynn Thompson and Matt Thompson, of Parker, Pa.
Sophie’s grandparents are Heather Buczynski and Paul Buczynski, of Oil City, and William “Bill” Thompson, of Foxburg, Pa.
Sophia was welcomed home by her big sister, Maelynn Thompson.
