V. Elizabeth (Betty) Oakes Cross, 96, passed away Friday morning, March 17, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Senior Care in Oil City.

Betty was born at home in Clintonville, PA, on October 9, 1926, to the late Marjorie Jane Hovis Oakes and Harold Oakes.

Two loving sisters, Claribel Oakes Martin and Mary Grace Oakes Vogus, are both deceased.

Betty graduated as Valedictorian from Clintonville High School in 1944, where she played the violin and was a member of the traveling Girls Basketball Team.

She attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College and Clarion State Teachers College and taught grade school for the Northern Butler County Schools until she started her family.

Betty also was a substitute teacher at Cranberry High School.

On June 22, 1946, Betty married Homer Cross and celebrated an eventful marriage for the next 49 years, prior to Homer’s death on May 11, 1995.

They spent over 20 years wintering in Lake Placid, Florida, and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canadian Provinces and Betty traveled throughout Europe several times.

Betty and Homer had three children: Kathy (Rick), Tom (Kristy) and Cal (Chris) Cross; six grandchildren: Ben (Samantha), Matt (Taresa), Coston (Chelsea) Cross, Brooke (Ed) Rumbaugh, Adam (Jenny) Powell, and Stefanie (Dustin) Knight; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also, surviving are sisters in-law Helen Cross Reep and Phyllis Cross and brother-in-law Earl Cross.

Deceased sisters-in-law Jean Cross Flagg and Barb Cross and deceased brothers-in-law Chuck Martin, Brud Vogus, Ralph Cross, Al Reep, and Jim Flagg.

Betty’s love of life was continually shown in her lovely smile and personality.

She dearly loved her family, relatives and numerous friends, sports and the Presbyterian Church.

Betty was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where she previously served on Session, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Bible School, belonged to the Women’s Club and numerous Bible Studies.

Betty also belonged to the Belles Lettres Club and the Oil City Hospital Auxiliary.

The family would like to thank all of the staff of Oakwood Heights for kindness given and loving care extended to our sweet Mother, Grandmother, and friend…Betty Cross.

A Memorial Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 111 Reed Street, Oil City on Saturday, May 6th at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Presbyterian Church.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

