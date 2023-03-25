WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:57 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023:
Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
357 AM EDT Sat Mar 25 2023
COUNTIES:
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Hendricks, Franklin, Oil City, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Cambridge, Waynesburg, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Weirton, Cadiz, Clarion, Davis, Dover, MartinsFerry, Coshocton, Caldwell, Woodsfield, Hazelton, New Castle, Carrollton, Thomas, Bruceton Mills, Malvern, Kittanning, Parsons, Salem, Grove City, New Philadelphia, Terra Alta, Canaan Valley, Follansbee, St. Clairsville, Hermitage, Zanesville, East Liverpool, Beaver Falls, Monaca, Fairmont, Wheeling, Aliquippa, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Canonsburg, Morgantown, Ellwood City, Butler, Washington, Saint George, Sharon, Wellsburg, Ford City, Ambridge, Rowlesburg, Columbiana, and Steubenville
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia.
* WHEN…From Noon today to 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
