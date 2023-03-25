West Forest Students Place Second in ‘Equations’ Competition at Riverview IU6

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students at West Forest High School recently participated in a math competition called “Equations” that was sponsored by the Riverview IU6.

(Pictured above: Competing in the 9th- and 10th-grade section are, from the left – Colter Bayle, Zachary Carll, Nathan Dietrich, and Izek Sample. In the 11th- and 12th-grade division are, from the right – Jessica Culver, Jeffrey Bayle, Katie Salsgiver, and Faith Dietrich.)

The two teams of four placed second in each division behind Cranberry.

Other schools that took part were Cranberry, Keystone, Union, and Titusville.

The event was held at Riverview IU6 located at 270 Mayfield Road, in Clarion, Pa.

