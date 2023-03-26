 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, March 26, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 14 to 17 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Monday – Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Rain. High near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Rain. Low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.