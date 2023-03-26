7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 14 to 17 mph.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday – Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Rain. High near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night – Rain. Low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
