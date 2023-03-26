All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Michael Ritts
Michael Ritts served our country in the United States Army and Navy!<--more-->
Name: Michael Lynn Ritts
Born: November 14, 1947
Died: July 18, 2021
Hometown: Venus, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army and U.S. Navy
Michael Ritts proudly served his county as a member of both the United States Army for four years and the United States Navy for two years; he was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Specialist (SP-5) in 1971 and from the Navy with the rank of Seaman (SN) in 1973.
During his service, Michael was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for both Army and Navy, as well as the following Army awards: 2 O/S Bars, Rifle M-16 Expert and Rifle M-14 Expert awards, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device.
Military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard during Michael’s funeral service at the United Evangelical Church of Venus.
He was laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
