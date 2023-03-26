 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Michael Ritts

Sunday, March 26, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS RittsMichael Ritts served our country in the United States Army and Navy!<--more-->

Name: Michael Lynn Ritts

Born: November 14, 1947

Died: July 18, 2021

Hometown: Venus, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army and U.S. Navy

Michael Ritts proudly served his county as a member of both the United States Army for four years and the United States Navy for two years; he was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Specialist (SP-5) in 1971 and from the Navy with the rank of Seaman (SN) in 1973.

During his service, Michael was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for both Army and Navy, as well as the following Army awards: 2 O/S Bars, Rifle M-16 Expert and Rifle M-14 Expert awards, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device.

Military honors were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard during Michael’s funeral service at the United Evangelical Church of Venus.

He was laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.