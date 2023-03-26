Barbara Anne Cook, of Clarington, Pa, passed away Feb. 1, 2023.

Barbara was born Nov. 24, 1956, to parents Dalph O. and Janis E. Cook.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Dalph and Janis Cook.

She is survived by sister, Cynthia Cook-Showers, brother- in- law Michael Showers, nephews Cody Showers and Skyler Showers, brother Arthur Cook and sister-in law Alia Cook.

Barbara graduated from East Forest High School in 1974, from there she spent 4 years in United States Air Force.

Barbara went on to earn Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Clarion University, 1983.

After graduating from college Barbara went on to have a long career with Border Patrol and Homeland Security, enabling her to live in a variety of places around the country.

Barb enjoyed much in life and was loving to friends and family.

A few of her favorite things were her fur family, reading, particularly forensic novels, movies, her favorites including the Harry Potter series, all football, especially the Steelers, music, gardening, planning the rehab of her homestead, and wildlife in her backyard.

A service for Barb is planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

