Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Parmesan Creamed Spinach

This rich and creamy spinach dish takes minutes to make!

Ingredients

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

1 small onion, chopped



2 teaspoons butter2 teaspoons olive oil1 garlic clove, minced1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 package (9 ounces) of fresh spinach4 ounces cream cheese, cubed and softened1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, sauté mushrooms and onion in butter and oil until tender. Add the garlic, salt, and pepper; cook 1 minute longer.

-Add spinach and cream cheese; cook and stir until cream cheese is smooth and spinach is wilted. Sprinkle with cheese.

