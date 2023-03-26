Doris J. (Frampton) Allshouse, 70, of Distant, passed away on Thursday evening, March 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 20, 1952, in Punxsutawney, the daughter of the late Emery John and Delores (Vitoski) Frampton.

She married Kenneth E. Allshouse, Sr. on July 3, 1971, and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2016.

Doris worked as a nurse’s aide for Jefferson Manor in Brookville and as a custodian for KMA Remarketing Corporation.

She is survived by her children, Carrie Adams and her husband, Bryan, of Hawthorn, Kenneth Allshouse, Jr. and his wife, Kerry, of Reynoldsville, Andrea Metcalf and her husband, Edward, of Monaca, and Lori Allshouse of Distant, eight grandchildren, Christian Adams, Mary Adams, Hannah Adams, Emily Adams, Abbeigh Schroeder, Catherine Allshouse, Mackayla Males, and Kendell Males, two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Blake, and a sister, Cheryl Moore of Westland, Michigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Frampton and sister Florence Anthony.

At Doris’s request, there will be no services.

Interment will take place in the Kittanning Cemetery, Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn Is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.