Featured Local Job: Customer Service/Office Assistant

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a Customer Service/Office Assistant position in the Titusville Area.

Hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer Phones – Direct calls, answer questions and take messages.

Greet Customers – Help as needed to find products or get someone who can help.

Use POS – Receive payments from store and service repair orders.

Order Parts – As needed from vendors.

Schedule Service Appointments – Also take info for incoming jobs.

Warranty Entry – Using info from technician to find the correct warranty code, getting prior approvals and ordering parts from the manufacturer.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screenings

Must be computer savvy

Must have good customer service skills

Must have excellent communication skills

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.