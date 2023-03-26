Free Gambling Awareness Program: Too Much to Lose

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) provides alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, problem gambling prevention, and education services at no cost to all organizations/agencies in Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties.

Now, more than ever, prevention programming is an essential component of our community residents’ education providing protective factors for all ages to promote safe, addiction-free living.

AICDAC offers a free gambling prevention program titled, Too Much to Lose.

This program aims to address problem gambling among youth through the use of interactive games, activities, and class discussions. Even though gambling activities are legally restricted to adults, there is evidence of underage youth actively participating in gambling activities. Gambling operates on the same reward pathways and neurotransmitters as alcohol, tobacco, or drug addiction.

Youth gambling is associated with alcohol and drug use, low grades, truancy, and risk-taking behavior. In 2021 33.1% of students in Pennsylvania reported that they have engaged in gambling for money or items of value in their lifetime. Information from the program will guide students in making healthy life decisions and educate students about the dangers of problem gambling. This program takes place throughout four classroom sessions for students in grades 3rd through 6th and grades 10th through 12th and six sessions for grades 7th through 9th.

To schedule Too Much to Lose, or other free prevention programs, please call 814-226-6350 or email [email protected]

If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive or problem gambling, please call the 24/7 Pennsylvania Gambling Addiction hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.