Gale P. Bellesfield

Sunday, March 26, 2023 @ 05:03 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-iMrOpXcCo2HCokGale P. Bellesfield, 33, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on May 4, 1989, in Kittanning, the son of Rich Runyan and Dorthy I. Smeltzer Runyan.

Gale worked for the Kronospan Plant in Shippenville.

He is survived by his mother, Dorthy, and her companion, Dan Guntrum, fiancé Nikki Corle, a daughter, Kinsley Bellesfield, and three stepsons, Bobby Deitz, Owen Deitz, and Kason Deitz all of Rimersburg, two brothers, John Bellesfield of Rimersburg and Josh Bellesfield and his wife, Brittany, of Leeper, two nieces, Kirsten and Kendall Bellesfield and a cousin who was like an adopted brother, Keith Lorenz and his wife, Mary, of Charleroi, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rich Runyan, his maternal grandparents, Harold and Margie Smeltzer and paternal grandparents, Rich and Joann Runyan.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


