Clarion A.B.A.T.E. to Host Membership Drive at Long Shot Ammo & Arms on April 1
Sunday, March 26, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion A.B.A.T.E. of Pennsylvania is hosting a membership drive at Long Shot Ammo & Arms on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
The membership drive will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Long Shot Ammo & Arms.
The event is free and will include:
- Axe Throwing
- Virtual Range
- Gun Range
All participants are responsible for their own gun and ammo.
Test your luck and shoot a 5-card poker hand! The winner will receive a free one-year A.B.A.T.E. membership.
The event is open to the public.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.