SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Baked Ham Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week

The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Baked Ham Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
Sunday, March 26, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering baked ham as their special on Sunday, March 26th!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, March 26 – Baked Ham
Monday, March 27 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
Tuesday, March 28 – Swedish Meatballs over Noodles, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
Wednesday, March 29 – Chicken Stir Fry, Fish Sandwich, or 4-pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, March 30 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, March 31 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, Crab Cakes, or Ribeye
Saturday, April 1 – Cook’s Choice
Sunday, April 2 – Turkey
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
