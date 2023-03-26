St. Joseph Church to Host Benefit Dance on April 22

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph Church in Lucinda is hosting a benefit dance on Saturday, April 22.

The classic rock band Trixx will be performing at St. Joseph Hall beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $15.00 for singles and $25.00 per couple. This is a 21-and-over event.

Light snacks will be provided.

The event is BYOB; water, pop, and ice will be available.

There will also be games of chance and raffles.

All proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.

